Wynot performs 'Oz'

Wynot performs "Oz" during the state one-act competition on Wednesday night at the Johnny Carson Theatre.

 Norfolk Daily News/DARIN EPPERLY

Wynot High School took fifth place at the Class D1 state play production championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk Wednesday night. 

Pawnee City High School won the championship and Stapleton High School was runner-up.

The Wynot one-act team performed "Oz," directed by Heather Heimes, with assistant directors Zoey Wieseler, Samantha Derickson, Carissa Kutchta and Milah Petersen. The school also received the Outstanding Technical Crew award. 

The play production championships will continue Thursday with Class C1 and C2 and finish Friday with Class A and B.

