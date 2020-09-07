Patrol mourns loss of Lincoln officer

Nebraska State Patrol NDN
LINCOLN -- The Nebraska State Patrol mourns the loss of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. The Lincoln Police Department reports that Mr. Herrera died on Monday morning.

“Nebraska’s law enforcement family has suffered a tragic loss today,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We send our deepest condolences to Investigator Herrera’s family and friends, along with the entire Lincoln Police Department and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our troopers were honored to work beside Mario, and will forever remember his service and sacrifice.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after the death of Mr. Herrera.

“We mourn the death of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera. Our hearts break for his family, and we join Nebraskans united in prayer for his family. This tragedy reminds us of the risks and sacrifice members of law enforcement make across our state.”

