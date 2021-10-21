The Nebraska State Patrol has requested the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office investigate a fatal crash that involved a patrol investigator in the early morning hours Thursday near Walthill.
Cody Thomas, public relations director with the patrol, said the incident occurred at about 5:08 a.m., when an patrol investigator was traveling southbound on Highway 77. The investigator was on duty and driving an unmarked patrol vehicle.
As the vehicle was approximately one mile north of Walthill, it struck a pedestrian in the southbound lane of Highway 77, Thomas said.
The investigator immediately called for paramedics. Macy Rescue responded to the scene, but the pedestrian, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, Thomas said.
Preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian had left a rural home on the east side of Highway 77, crossed the northbound lane of Highway 77, and was in the southbound lane at the time the collision. No other persons were injured in the incident, he said.
“We are heartbroken at this tragic incident,” said Col. John Bolduc. “Our condolences are with the family of the pedestrian and our thoughts are also with our investigator who was involved in this unfortunate situation.”
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency. The patrol has also requested assistance from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office with the crash reconstruction aspect of the investigation.