More than 25 Nebraska state troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road, as well as educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported that 27 troopers were presented Hero Awards by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) during a ceremony Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln.
“This is a proud day for our NSP team, thanks to incredible work by our troopers across the state,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These honors from MADD are a great recognition for the constant work it takes to keep roads safe, but they also serve as a reminder that the job is ongoing. We salute MADD for their invaluable work to keep the topic of impaired driving at the forefront of the safe-driving conversation.”
From Troop B — Norfolk, the troopers honored were
Sgts. Ben Brakenhoff, John Mobley and Jesse Pfeifer, in addition to troopers Ray Johnson, Kristen McCrea, Andrew Bestenlehner, Bryan Wiggins, Dan Osuna-Salazar, Madison Reynoldson, Eric Kloster, Kayla Reicks and Tyler Mann.