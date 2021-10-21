The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Superior on Thursday afternoon. There is no active threat to the public at this time.
Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol public relations director, said the patrol was dispatched Thursday at about 2 p.m. to assist the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department with response to an active shooter incident at the Agrex Elevator in Superior.
The town is southeast of Hastings, near the Kansas border. The Superior and Nelson Fire Departments also responded to the scene. The facility is located at 1401 E. Third St. in Superior.
Thomas said investigators located one deceased individual and multiple other victims. The reported shooter was also injured. There were no outstanding suspects at the time investigators arrived on scene, he said.
Preliminary investigation identified the shooter as Max Hoskinson, 61, Superior. Hoskinson’s employment with Agrex had been terminated earlier in the day, Thomas said.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun and opened fire, striking three individuals. An employee then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson, Thomas said.
One of the victims shot by Hoskinson has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Another has been transported by medical helicopter to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. The third victim has been treated and released from the hospital in Superior.
Hoskinson was transported to the hospital in Superior and was pronounced deceased.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department, and Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.