Nebraska State Patrol NDN
Courtesy image

Troopers and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Newman Grove man and have recovered stolen property, thanks to continued investigation.

Cody Thomas, the patrol’s public relations director, said troopers arrested Roger Weichman, 49, Newman Grove, on Friday morning for possession of methamphetamine after contacting him in a pickup that was stopped in rural Pierce County.

During the ongoing investigation, troopers located an ATV that had previously been reported stolen from Knox County. Additional potentially stolen items were located in the vehicle, which was discovered on Saturday, Thomas said.

Weichman was lodged in Pierce County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing, he said.

