Patriots United will be bringing four speakers to Norfolk for a symposium on Saturday, March 12.
The four speakers — Trent Loos, Kevin Jenkins, Amanda Radke and Dr. Ted Fogarty — will speak for an hour each on various topics ranging from health, agriculture, education and more.
The speaker symposium at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk is expected to last from noon to 6 p.m.
Food from Uncle Jarrol’s Pub-B-Q and Leon Food Truck will be available on-site. A cash bar also will be provided for drinks.
According to Cindy Booth, a member of Patriots United, the organization started last November with a small group of concerned citizens. Now the group has grown to more than 500 members.
“We just were some friends that just got together and said, ‘Hey, what can we do about this? If we don't do anything now, it's going to be too late,’ ” Booth said.
The group describes itself “as a group of concerned citizens who have joined together to become informed and address mandates, fight medical tyranny, government overreach, voter fraud, the deterioration of educational standards and protect the most vulnerable in our society, our children.”
While the group may be right-leaning, Booth said Saturday’s event would be purely informational.
“We're not taking a side in particular,” Booth said. “We're just presenting the information, and we want people to make their own decisions. That's what freedom is about.”
Booth said they are hoping to bring in around 700 people from a 150-mile radius for the event. Tickets may be purchased online at https://patriotsunitedspeakersymposium.ticketleap.com/patriots-united-speakers-symposium/details.
According to Booth, the group wants to do more events in the future.
“We're hoping that there's so much interest for this type of thing, to find out information on how to protect your freedoms and how to protect your family,” Booth said. “We're hoping that people are so moved by the things that they're hearing that we can do another event.”