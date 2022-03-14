People from all over Nebraska attended a speaker’s symposium about “faith, family and freedom” on Saturday in Norfolk.
The symposium was presented by the local group, Patriots United, and featured four nationally known speakers.
Trent Loos, the creator of Loos Tales media, was the master of ceremonies for the event, and Amanda Radke of South Dakota was the first symposium speaker.
“Honestly, I love meeting people across the country, and it doesn't matter if it's a Democrat or Republican. Let's have a conversation about the things that impact everyday Americans today,” Radke said.
Radke’s speech was centered on “protecting your children from government overreach.” She discussed topics such as critical race theory, health education standards, abortion, adoption, home-schooling and more.
“There's so much frustration in the world today that politicians aren't doing what we want,” Radke said. “And there's all these external things that we can't control. so I guess my main message is to focus on what you can control. You can control things in your own family, your career, your personal life, and it doesn't have to be dictated by anybody else.”
Other speakers at the event were Kevin Jenkins of New Jersey and Dr. Ted Fogarty of North Dakota, who are both involved in the health care industry.
Jenkins said his speech was focused on medical tyranny and freedom.
“America needs to be having a different kind of discussion,” Jenkins said. “We need to open up to each other to talk about what we've seen in the last two years. We need to all work together.”
Kimberly Davis of Norfolk said the event allows people to hear a different viewpoint.
“They're not here to change our minds. They're just here to give us more information so that we can look at both sides of the issue,” Davis said.
Mike McNeil of Thurston added that the event also allowed attendees to meet new people.
“I think it also gives us like-minded people just a chance to network with each other, (to) coordinate and plan local activities,” McNeil said.
The speaker symposium lasted for six hours at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk. A cash bar and food from Uncle Jarrol’s Pub-B-Q food truck were available.