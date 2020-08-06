The Nation of Patriots’ annual 110-day, 14,500-mile motorcycle tour that raises funds for disabled veterans won’t include a scheduled stop at the Norfolk Veterans Home on Friday, Aug. 8.

The Patriot Tour, which began on May 23, has moved via video through 28 states, and after its July 17 launch from Erie, Pennsylvania, will continue live through the remaining 20 states. The flag’s final destination is Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sept. 12.

Arriving from Sioux Falls, the Patriot Tour stops in Omaha, Grand Island and North Platte on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively, before traveling to Colorado.

Now in its 11th year, the Patriot Tour, presented by the Nation of Patriots, is the primary vehicle through which funds to support disabled veterans and their families are raised. In 2019 the Tour surpassed $1 million in cumulative funds raised and distributed to veterans throughout the country.

The Nation of Patriots is an entirely volunteer-powered organization that strives to unite Americans under the American flag, honoring the men and women who protect American freedom, he said.

