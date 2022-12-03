Members of the Pathway’s to Tomorrow’s (P2T) health science program and one of their advisors are pictured outside the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville, site of the 2022 Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership Conference. Ten of the program’s 13 members who qualified after winning state competitions were able to make the trip to the HOSA conference. Pictured (from left) are Faith Hendrickson, Kennedi Cooper, Payton Nolting, Sadie Nelson, Blair Fiala, Daniel Bridges (sponsor), Ella Bridges, Riley Heller, Kennady Schmidt, Erica Engelmeyer and Hailey Hunseker. Not pictured Dale Mundil (sponsor).