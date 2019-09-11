There’s a lot to be excited about at this year’s PATCH Health Fair.
With the theme “Be the Ring Master of Your Health,” the annual event is set for Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Cox Activities Center on the campus of Northeast Community College. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“The primary purpose of the PATCH Health Fair is to provide information to the public to promote healthy lifestyles. The two-day event features many health screenings, activities and exhibits,” said Heather Claussen, co-chairwoman of the health fair.
Numerous free screenings and risk assessments are planned, including blood pressure, colorectal screening kits, vision, mental health, oxygen levels and balance and musculoskeletal.
Professional body composition analysis, hemoglobin A1C and PSA blood tests also are available for a small fee.
“The biggest part is the low-cost blood workup,” Claussen said. “This is a $650 value for $40 and only $20 for those 60 years of age and older.
IN ADDITION, demonstrations and exhibits are scheduled. They will focus on virtual health, C-PAP cleaning, support stocking fitting, lift chair demonstration and an inflatable colon.
Plus, presentations will be both Friday and Saturday. The schedule is the following:
Friday
- 9 a.m., Mosaic with “Discover the Possibilities”
- 10 a.m., Anytime Fitness
- 11 a.m., YMCA with “Silver Sneakers”
- 1 p.m., YMCA with “Foundations of Movement”
- 3 p.m., Donna with “Suicide Awareness”
Saturday
- 10 a.m., YMCA with Body Flow
- 11 a.m., Faith Wheelers and bicycle safety
The Teddy Bear Clinic and clowns also will be at the health fair, as well as a concession stand.
“This is a great event to support the community by focusing on our health,” Claussen said. “The event offers a range of information that can be enjoyed by our youngest to oldest members.”
Proceeds from the health fair go to support PATCH School and senior center grants.
“These grants help schools and senior centers purchase needed equipment and supplies to supplement and promote healthy living activities within their organization,” Claussen said.