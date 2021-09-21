The PATCH health fair will once again be held at Northeast Community College's Cox Activities Center on Friday, Sept. 24.
Running from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the fair will feature more than 50 exhibitors, as well as presentations and demonstrations on arthritis, vaccine FAQs, domestic violence resources from Bright Horizons and kids' fingerprinting done by the Norfolk Police Division.
With the theme of "Fitness Fiesta" to celebrate the fair's 30th anniversary, it is sure to be a party all around. Everyone can find the resources they need, whether for mental health, retirement information, nutrition and fitness tips and beyond.
"Community health and gains are important topics," said Heather Claussen, the director of Allied Health Programs at Northeast and one of the organizers of the event. "There's a lot of information about a wide variety of topics on health care."
Several free and low-cost health screenings will be available, including a professional body composition analysis and hemoglobin A1C. The biggest one is a complete blood workup, available for a fee. The test will go over CBC, a chemistry panel, lipid screen, free T4 and TSH; results will be mailed to your home. Workers advise patients to fast 10-12 hours beforehand, drink lots of water and take medications if they can.
The cost for tests and work benefit the individual and the community as a whole. Patients can have bloodwork and other tests done at reduced costs, and the money made from the event will go into local school and senior center grants, Claussen said. In the past, that money also has been used to purchase medical equipment and support organizations like Meals on Wheels and Project Homeless Connect.
"We invest that money in other health happenings in our community," Claussen said.
There is no admission fee to get into the fair, and face masks will be required. The new North Fork Area transit bus will be on location.
Because so many needs fall under the umbrella of health, Claussen said she and the other organizers tried to cater to and educate as many as they could.
"We try to give a well-rounded health perspective," she said.