Joe Ferguson wished to be 30 years younger.
The longtime trailblazer for economic development in Norfolk made the declaration Thursday night as he accepted the prestigious Norfolk Oscar at the 51st annual banquet of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ferguson expressed excitement over the prospects that will arise through the various partnerships between the city, the chamber, Northeast Community College and Wayne State College as he stood on the stage at Divots Devent Center.
“We’re just getting started,” he said. “I wish I was 30 years younger because there is so much that is going to happen in this community in the next five, 15, 20 years. It’s going to be a model community. It already is a model community in my mind.”
The chamber’s annual banquet — which was set to take place in April but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions — focused on the city’s accomplishments of the past, its present endeavors and the program now in place to help ensure a bright future.
In speaking about the past, former commissioner Lee Klein — who now serves as a field representative for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry — touted the city’s successful efforts to bring in manufacturing facilities that have created a backbone for the area. He also gave a nod to the creation of infrastructure — such as the flood control — that have proved to be an essential element to the city.
“John Kennedy said, “There can be no progress if people have no faith in tomorrow,’” he said. “Norfolk is what it is because of the generations of people like you who believe in this community and who work to improve it for current and future generations.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning focused on present endeavors to make the city an inviting place in which to live, work and play. He spoke of four areas of priority that illustrate the city’s ongoing growth — infrastructure improvements; business growth, including the establishment of the 140-acre business park soon to begin in southwest Norfolk; quality of life initiatives like the river development and the new skate park; and housing growth.
“These are four areas of initiative that collectively act as ready-made stimulus for a local economy that’s poised to recover (from the 2019 flood and the 2020 pandemic) with full force,” Moenning said.
Moenning also praised the Norfolk Area Economic Development team of Andy Colvin, Candace Schmidt and Candice Alder — who received the Chairman Award from the chamber — for their work behind the scenes.
Moenning said a lot of what happens doesn’t happen by chance and that the economic development team plays a large role in the city’s success.
“There’s a lot of planning and a lot of work especially in the world of economic development, and these three are unsung heroes in that work,” he said.
Former State Sen. Mike Flood focused on the future of the community by touting the “Growing Together” effort designed to increase the number of young people coming into town, as well as increase the annual wages among workers.
“There’s no question that one of the things we have to do to be successful as a community is make high-paying, good-paying, high-skilled jobs available,” Flood said.
Flood said the Cooperative Education Scholarship — a partnership between Wayne State College, the Growing Together effort, the Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation, the city of Norfolk and its business community — is fully funded to the tune of $1.8 million in the state budget and will help connect four-year graduate students with workforce opportunities in Norfolk.
“I’m excited about our future, and we’re not talking about our dreams now. We’re talking about realities,” he said. “If you looked at the Growing Together project and were wondering if any of that is going to happen, we’re clicking off the boxes one at a time, and we’re going to do it until they’re all done, and we need your help to get there.”
As in past years, the banquet also served as an opportunity to bestow awards to those who have made a positive impact for the chamber and business community in the past year.
Awards given in addition to the Norfolk Oscar and the Chairman Award included the Ambassador Arkfeld Award, which went to Kathryn Svik, and the Ambassador of the Year Award, which was given to Josh Dinesen.
SMILE Award winners were April Koch, Barb Viergutz, Doris Dederman and Mackenzie Tillson.
Pat Carney was recognized as the new chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.
Also during the banquet, outgoing board members were recognized; they are Doug Burkink, Jason Smith and Angie Stenger. New incoming board members welcomed were Metka Kolm, Tiffany Settles, Rachel Reiser and Pat McCarthy.