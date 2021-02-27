Hello Norfolk,
My name is James Murphy, and I'm the new sports writer at the Norfolk Daily News.
Growing up on Long Island in New York, I was a voracious reader of sports books, including many of the ones written by Mike Lupica. In school, I would spend time drawing up football plays and creating batting lineups, much to the disdain of my teachers.
I had a knack for journalism before I even knew it was something I wanted to do in my life. In the seventh grade, I wrote articles for my school's newspaper and was able to interview Super Bowl champion and former sideline analyst Tony Siragusa and write about his life and career as a piece.
I went to Garden City High School in Garden City, New York, before starting my tenure at Ithaca College, where I majored in journalism. In my time there, I was able to cultivate a skill-set that I hope to be able to put it to good use here in Northeast Nebraska.
My favorite teams include the New York Mets, New York Jets, Chelsea F.C., St. John's and the Michigan Wolverines.
When people think about American sports, they usually talk about the big cities with professional franchises. However, I understand that it's the high school and college teams in places like Norfolk that truly encapsulate what sports mean to this country. From the rigors of student-athlete life and team travel to coaching salaries and recruiting, these people are working tirelessly to achieve their goals while serving as a uniting force for Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
I don't just want to witness those Friday nights on the gridiron at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk or a primetime showdown on the hardwood at Wayne State College or Northeast Community College. I want to write the stories that all those involved have to tell.
There is an aggregate human experience with sports that is just as palpable when we read about it as it is when we watch it. A good story transcends the game and has the ability to engage even people who don't call themselves fans. Those stories become even more exciting on a local level, where a town's identity can be intermingled with its teams. Those are the stories I want to tell.
A place that lives and breathes sports the way Norfolk does is a place I can call home, and I'm honored to be able to do so.