A Norfolk man was arrested Friday after police allegedly found him extremely intoxicated at a parking lot in eastern Norfolk.
At about 4:50 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police received a complaint about a possible drunk driver, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The reporter described the car and provided a license plate.
An officer found the vehicle parked in the 900 block of East Norfolk Avenue with the driver slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running car, Bauer said.
The driver was identified as 47-year-old Jeremey Gone of Norfolk. An officer who approached Gone could smell alcohol coming from Gone, who admitted to consuming alcohol and appeared extremely intoxicated, according to the release.
He was unable to answer the officer’s most basic questions and slurred his words when he spoke. He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers but was unable to complete them due to his condition.
Gone also refused a preliminary breath test and was taken into custody for a chemical test. Gone submitted to a chemical test of his breath and the results were over four times the legal limit of .08, Bauer said.
Gone was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.