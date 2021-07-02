Portion of Pasewalk closed

CONSTRUCTION ALONG West Pasewalk Avenue is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 13.

 Courtesy image

Beginning Tuesday, July 6, street repairs will begin on the south lane of West Pasewalk Avenue from the northeast corner of the Highway 275 intersection to the edge of Big Red Keno’s entrance.

This section will be closed to traffic traveling northeast on West Pasewalk Avenue, according to a city press release. Drivers will be able to use South 20th Street or South 25th Street as alternate routes.

The north lane of West Pasewalk Avenue will remain open to traffic traveling southwest on West Pasewalk Avenue, and access to Big Red Keno will remain open.

Turning lanes off Highway 275 also will be closed to drivers attempting to turn northeast onto West Pasewalk Avenue. Barricades and signs will be erected to direct traffic.

The city anticipates construction will be completed by Tuesday, July 13, weather permitting. Questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Norfolk Engineering Office at 402-844-2020.

Tags

In other news

Philippine villagers fear twin perils: Volcano and COVID-19

Philippine villagers fear twin perils: Volcano and COVID-19

LAUREL, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of people were being evacuated from villages around a rumbling volcano near the Philippine capital Friday, but officials said they faced another dilemma of ensuring emergency shelters will not turn into epicenters of COVID-19 infections.

Fires threaten California homes as July Fourth danger looms

Fires threaten California homes as July Fourth danger looms

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires fueled by bone-dry brush and timber surged through Northern California forests on Friday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to flee mountain communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the thre…

30 Nebraska senators urge schools to reject sex ed standards

30 Nebraska senators urge schools to reject sex ed standards

OMAHA (AP) — Thirty Nebraska state lawmakers — including seven representing Northeast and North Central Nebraska — urged local school boards on Thursday to reject proposed state health standards that include lessons for young children on gender identity and gender expression.