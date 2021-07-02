Beginning Tuesday, July 6, street repairs will begin on the south lane of West Pasewalk Avenue from the northeast corner of the Highway 275 intersection to the edge of Big Red Keno’s entrance.
This section will be closed to traffic traveling northeast on West Pasewalk Avenue, according to a city press release. Drivers will be able to use South 20th Street or South 25th Street as alternate routes.
The north lane of West Pasewalk Avenue will remain open to traffic traveling southwest on West Pasewalk Avenue, and access to Big Red Keno will remain open.
Turning lanes off Highway 275 also will be closed to drivers attempting to turn northeast onto West Pasewalk Avenue. Barricades and signs will be erected to direct traffic.
The city anticipates construction will be completed by Tuesday, July 13, weather permitting. Questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Norfolk Engineering Office at 402-844-2020.