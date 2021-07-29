Road work will shut down some roads at both Skyview Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Friday morning into the early afternoon.
Some roads in both parks will have armor coating put down on Friday, according to a press release. The recoating will begin in the morning and will end by mid-afternoon, if not before.
At Skyview Park, the north gate into the park on Maple Avenue will remain closed to vehicular traffic Friday, and armor coating will be placed on all the main roads and parking lot on the north side of the park.
At Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, barricades will be erected in two areas on Friday morning: The dog park road and the 400 and 500 block of McKinley Avenue near the youth baseball complex. The main roads through the park will remain open.
Those with questions are urged to contact the Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division Maintenance Office at 402-844-2180 or by email at pmrsny@norfolkne.gov.