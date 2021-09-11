The west lane of Fourth Street from Monroe Avenue to Northwestern Avenue in Norfolk will be closed for about three weeks for a sanitary sewer main replacement.

Work is set to begin Monday, Sept. 13, according to a press release. The west lane will be closed during daytime hours for construction but will be open in the evening. Access will be maintained for local traffic during construction.

Alternate routes may be necessary during construction. For additional information, contact the Norfolk Water Division at 402-844-2210.

