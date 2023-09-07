Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska recently announced sponsorship of 20 statewide health agencies under the Combined Health Agencies Drive’s (CHAD) umbrella.

The sponsorship supports nonprofit organizations throughout the state to serve Nebraskans dealing with a broad spectrum of health issues.

CHAD is a local, donor designation-driven organization that has been the fundraising arm for Nebraska’s premier health agencies since 1972. Through its Health of Nebraska sponsorship, Blue Cross and Blue Shield supports programs that address social determinants of health and a variety of health diagnoses.

The company’s sponsorship will support the following CHAD member agencies: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — Nebraska; ALS Association; American Lung Association; Arthritis Foundation; Autism Action Partnership; Brain Injury Alliance — Nebraska; Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation; Epilepsy Foundation — Nebraska; Heart Heroes; National Hemophilia Foundation — Nebraska Chapter; JDRF Nebraska; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; National Multiple Sclerosis Society; Nebraska AIDS Project; Nebraska Health Care Foundation; Nebraska Hospice & Palliative Care Association; Nebraska Kidney Association; Susan G. Komen; Team Jack Foundation; and United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska.

This partnership will directly benefit the missions of each of the 20 agencies as part of the continued effort to improve the health and well-being of people across Nebraska.

Tags

In other news

Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17

Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 17

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile struck an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said. The deadly attack came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv and was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new Am…

Willow Creek still in health alert

Willow Creek still in health alert

Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce is among the places the state where health alerts for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, have been extended.

Council approves blight declaration for downtown

Council approves blight declaration for downtown

Following the results of an in-depth study conducted by JEO Consulting, the Norfolk City Council has approved a blight and substandard declaration for the downtown area. Resolution 2023-55 was passed unanimously by council members.

Tennis ball wasteland?

Tennis ball wasteland?

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis has a fuzzy yellow problem most players don’t think about when they open can after can of fresh balls, or when umpires at U.S. Open matches make their frequent requests for “new balls please.”