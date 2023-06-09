LINDSAY — Housing is coming to Lindsay.
A partnership between True Purpose of Omaha and Lindsay Area Development (LAD) will eventually lead to affordable housing options in Lindsay.
Tashiara and Tyrece Wilson were in Lindsay last month, meeting with Amber Klassen, president of LAD, and Jenny Korth, treasurer/secretary of LAD, to talk about the path to building housing in Lindsay.
The Wilsons started True Purpose in 2021, a nonprofit organization, to help alleviate the homeless problem. They connected with LAD through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
“We are a housing development organization,” Tashiara said. “Our goal is to build communities throughout Nebraska, and we also teach business owners to be sustainable. We own a coffee shop that will open in June. We hope our local economy grows and flourishes.
“Right now, in Omaha, Nebraska, we are in a huge crisis for housing. We’re about anywhere from 100,000 to 150,000 units short of housing, so our goal is to produce more housing in Omaha,” she said.
She said they work with the state economic development department in Omaha, which introduced the Wilsons to LAD.
“Our goal is to help the overall vision of Lindsay Area Development and bring quality housing to the town, so this town can grow and flourish,” Tashiara said.
They started True Purpose in their home in North Omaha.
“We saw when local shelters shut down. We saw when the community was not present and people were living on the street, and we said we had to do something about that,” she said.
Tashiara also managed properties and saw firsthand the quality of homes diminish while prices rose. She said the relationship between tenants and landlords is not good in Omaha, and they want to help that situation.
“Over this past Christmas, there was an apartment shut down because it was not up to (building) codes, we had 150 families on Christmas Eve who had to vacate their homes. We were called on site, and some other community members were called on site, and we said we had to be proactive and not reactive,” she said.
True Purpose has housing projects in Omaha at 18th and Howard and 19th and Farnam. They are working with another person to create housing for women leaving the prison system to find them homes to restart their lives.
Tyrece said they are focusing on “the middle housing piece, and that means the townhomes, the market rate housing units, those things — they are just not allowing those to be built. They’re more focused on the single-family homes, they’re so high-priced that they’re pushing people out of the neighborhoods.”
Lindsay is their first rural project.
Tyrece grew up in a small town in Kansas and lived in affordable apartment units until the 10th grade, so he is inspired to help other rural areas. Tashiara said they were inspired by what LAD and the community are doing in Lindsay, and they wanted to be part of it.
“This is their project, they live here, we live in Omaha, and once the project is up, we’ll be gone,” she said. “This is generational, it’s not just today.”
There were four other opportunities the Wilsons had before Lindsay came up, but they turned them down.
“We don’t just jump on anything, it has to fit our organization and company values,” Tyrece said.
The details of where to build and what to build are still being worked on between the Wilsons and LAD.
Tashiara said there would be a community meeting to reveal the plans and garner feedback.
“We are definitely going to hear the need in Lindsay, so we are going to do a market survey, and what a market survey will tell us is what the people in the town need, what they’re looking for — whether it’s single family, multi-family, how many people are in a family in Lindsay. Once we do that, we’ll have a better knowledge of what we need to do,” she said.
As for the funding, grants will be sought.
“We’re still in the beginning phases, and right now we’re just raising capital,” she said. “No. 1 we’re going to apply for some federal grants, and then we’re going to do some fundraising.”
LAD made housing a priority in its last annual meeting in March — a month later the Wilsons called. Korth said they initially spoke on April 24, so the two sides have been working together for a little more than a month.
“We want Lindsay to be a destination spot,” Tashiara said. “We’re trying to build that into out plans. We want to develop that family atmosphere and culture.”
Klassen said, “We’re setting the groundwork, LAD made the commitment to join the partnership, and know it’s just brainstorming, what will the surveys look like, what do we have to do on behalf of the grants to make sure we fit the partnership and we fit the scope of what we our goal is.”
Korth said there is a lot of work to be done before construction begins.
“There’s a lengthy up-front timeframe before you’re building, so when we overlay that with where we are with the Events Center, knowing by the time that is through construction, it will probably be the time when we are kicking off the construction of the housing project. It will fit well in the community knowing that’s going to bring more people and more businesses to the community, and then having housing. That continues to be a challenge. We get calls all the time ‘Hey, we’d love to move to Lindsay, what’s available for housing?’ Other than custom builds, we have very few houses for sale, and when they do come up for sale, they turn quickly,” she said.
Typically, a developer buys the land for the development, but this partnership is different. Some land will be donated, and some will be purchased.
“We’re still fine-tuning what that will look like,” Tashiara said.
“We still have a handful of options,” Korth said. “We have a mix of private individuals potentially to include, and some land LAD would purchase vs. some of the other options we have with groups in town.”
At this point, the project is still in the planning stages, and nothing gets built without capital.
“We’ll be looking at funding and making sure we have everything we need,” Korth said.
When construction gets underway, Tashiara said they like to use local contractors.
“We’re super excited for Lindsay,” Tyrece said. “The LAD group — we’re thankful for the partnership, and we want to see this come to fruition, and we’re very thankful that they would choose us to work with.”