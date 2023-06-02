Big changes are coming for Norfolk-based Black Hills Stage Lines, doing business as Express Arrow. The local company recently announced a partnership with nationwide bus operator Megabus that will expand service routes across the Midwest.
Colin Emberson, Megabus vice president of commercial, said the partnership made sense for both organizations.
“This is a concerted effort to bring new customers to our partners and new connection opportunities for their riders,” Emberson said.
Emberson said Megabus had made similar partnership agreements with smaller carriers across the nation over the past several months in an effort to expand the scope of its services.
“We’re excited to expand into new geographies and expand the reach of our company,” Emberson said.
Steve Busskohl, president of Black Hills, said his company is ready to offer customers more options with their travel across the region.
“Express Arrow is looking forward to partnering with Megabus,” Busskohl said. “We offer comfortable, safe bus rides at affordable prices, so you can have a great travel experience without breaking the bank.”
Busskohl said his company offers service across Nebraska, Colorado and up to Billings, Montana, and this partnership will offer customers another avenue to purchase their bus tickets.
Megabus is one of the largest bus companies in North America, serving more than 500 cities.
Emberson said the expanded services will add 29 cities across Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. All services are interlocal, and in-town transit services will not be offered. Other Nebraska stops include Madison, Humphrey, Columbus, Schuyler, North Bend, Fremont and Omaha.
The partnership will also include trips between Denver and 14 cities, Omaha and 15 cities, Lincoln and eight cities and Billings and eight cities.
The Norfolk stop is located at 720 E. Norfolk Ave. and service runs Monday through Friday.
* * *
