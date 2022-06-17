Because of concrete improvements, South 27th Street will be partially closed beginning Tuesday, June 21. Motorists can expect one lane open for northbound traffic from West Norfolk Avenue to just north of the Casey’s entrance.

Visitors to Faith Regional Health Services will use the one lane on South 27th Street, while those departing Faith Regional will be detoured to Westside Plaza Drive. Work is anticipated to last four weeks.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and slow down. If there are any questions or concerns, call the City of Norfolk engineering division at 402-844-2020.

