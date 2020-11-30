Road construction NDN

NORFOLK — Construction of a city water main extension began on Monday, Nov. 30, on the west side of 25th Street between Alaska Avenue and Sheridan Drive.

During construction, heavy machinery will be working alongside the road and partial lane closures should be expected for southbound traffic on 25th Street, according to a city press release. Construction of this water main is expected to last one week.

Anyone with questions about this project should contact the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.

