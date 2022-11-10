Beginning Monday, a portion of First Street will close for the demolition and construction of the First Street bridge.
The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue, according to a press release. The area will be accessible to local traffic and construction traffic only.
First Street is expected to reopen to traffic during the summer of 2023.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and slow down. Questions or concerns may be addressed by calling the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.