A man who was projected to be discharged from parole in September 2022 was arrested Monday afternoon.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 1 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police assisted a Nebraska state parole officer in the search of a parolee’s residence located in the 800 block of South Second Street.
After questioning by the parole officer, the resident allegedly led officers to a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe that was in his bedroom. The pipe tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, Bauer said.
John Lewis, 59, of Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, and a parole hold also was placed on him.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to records obtained by the Daily News, Lewis was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison in December 2018. His projected parole discharge date before Monday was Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Lewis’ most recent convictions include firearm possession by a felon, attempted possession of a destructive device, attempted pandering, driving during revocation, third-degree assault and attempted possession of meth.