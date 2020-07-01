A parole violation arrest led to additional trouble for a New Mexico woman on Tuesday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said police had contact with Danica B. Loseke, 39, of Grants, New Mexico, at 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday when a check of her license revealed an active South Dakota arrest warrant had been issued for violating her parole.
Officers took Loseke into custody, Bauer said, and in a subsequent search, officers recovered a clear plastic baggie that contained white crystalline substance from her purse. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Loseke also was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Bauer said. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.