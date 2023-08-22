The City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division issued a press release on Monday morning regarding continued work on a master plan for the community. City officials are working this week with PROS Consulting on the project.
According to the release, a citizens survey will be mailed to a limited number of Norfolk households this week seeking feedback on parks and recreation initiatives in the community. The results of the survey will be published online on the city’s website in the coming weeks.
City officials also are planning to give the public the opportunity to provide input at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. at city hall. The meeting will feature a presentation that addresses the city’s parks and rec plan.
A second presentation and opportunity for public input will be Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation division at 402-844-2250.