A Norfolk man was arrested in relation to possession of methamphetamine Friday afternoon.
The Norfolk Police Division responded to a parking violation in the 1000 block of East Omaha Avenue at about 9 a.m. Friday. The officer found a vehicle parked in the middle of the street but could not locate the driver, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
After calling for a tow truck, the officer searched the vehicle. During the search, officers found multiple plastic baggies, some empty and others containing a white powdery substance, a small scale and a glass pipe, Bauer said.
The driver, Bryan Edwards, 31, of Norfolk returned at this time. Officers asked to search him and Edwards consented, Bauer said.
During the search officers found a small container with a white powdery substances, another baggie and another glass pipe. These items tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Edwards was arrested and taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.