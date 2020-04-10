Parking lot service canceled

The Easter Sunday church service to be held at the Sunset Plaza parking lot this Sunday has be canceled due to the weather forecast, which calls for temperatures in the 40s and a chance of snow. The service is still being locally televised at 9 a.m.
Area jails are taking precautions to ensure the safety of staff and inmates in light of the COVID-19 virus.
STANTON — Rick Tiedtke easily could’ve explained away his symptoms of COVID-19.
Just about every Northeast Community College student who graduated last year has found work or is continuing to pursue higher education.
A Northeast Community College student was recently named National Student Programmer of the Year at a Florida campus activities conference.
ATKINSON — North Central District Health Department was made aware of an exposure incident of a positive COVID-19 case in Atkinson.
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday through Zoom, a video conferencing software.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — About 30 signs stood outside the Messiah New Hope Church in northern Sioux Falls on March 28.