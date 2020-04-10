Christ Lutheran Easter services

IN THIS PHOTO from 2017, volunteers at Christ Lutheran Church drape the cross in fabric in preparation for Easter morning services. 

 Daily News archive

The Easter Sunday church service to be held at the Sunset Plaza parking lot this Sunday has be canceled due to the weather forecast, which calls for temperatures in the 40s and a chance of snow. The service is still being locally televised at 9 a.m.

Tags

In other news

Parking lot service canceled

Parking lot service canceled

The Easter Sunday church service to be held at the Sunset Plaza parking lot this Sunday has be canceled due to the weather forecast, which calls for temperatures in the 40s and a chance of snow. The service is still being locally televised at 9 a.m.