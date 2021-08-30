Thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies alike can look forward to the Paranormal Cirque coming to the Sunset Plaza Mall from Thursday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 6.
According to its website, the "wicked performance of European style" promises feats of grandeur with twists of the paranormal and thematic horror woven in. It takes traditional circus acts such as aerial nets and hoops, wheel tricks and trapezes and spins them with suspense to shock and delight audiences all around the country.
For Sarah Kessler, a public relations and media representative for Cirque Italia, the show's parent company, the suspense is her favorite part of the act.
"You just want more," she said. "You never know what's going to happen next. There's surprise and adventure and something different added to your life."
There are different traveling shows under Cirque Italia. Two shows are aquatic, while one's theme is based on the infamous Alcatraz prison. The Paranormal Cirque stays extremely devoted to its theme, with actors swinging around in bloody costumes and makeup, rising from coffins and dodging fire props.
Because of its controversial nature, Kessler said she has seen backlash to it. There have been occasional protests when the traveling show rolls into town, but she stressed that there is nothing actually paranormal about the event. It is just a normal circus act with a convincing horror theme, something that whole families have participated in for generations.
"It's funny because there's nothing paranormal about it, really," she said. "It's a cast of families. It's generational. They love what they do because they're good at it."
The idea was basically "a circus, but make it gory with horror," said Ben Holland, a unit manager and contortionist for Paranormal Cirque. There is a haunted maze and even a pre-show, where actors run around spooking guests. While the concept might not seem appealing to a general audience, he said there are always people eager to participate.
"There's that niche of people who want Halloween year-round," Holland said.
Those interested can buy tickets online. The show is rated R for adult language and material not suitable for children, so no one under the age of 13 will be allowed inside. Guests ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or over to be permitted inside. Identification with a photo and birthdate will be required to purchase tickets.
Although no costumes or theatrical masks are allowed, in compliance with CDC guidelines, showrunners ask that guests bring medical face masks and that those with symptoms of illness not attend. Seating will be limited and spaced-out to ensure proper social distancing.
"You're giving people things they've never seen before," Kessler said. "In a way, it's giving them what they can't get anywhere else. It's an experience with the unforgettable."