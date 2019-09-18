The 40th annual Norfolk Lions Club parade will take place this Saturday.
Set to begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21, the parade’s theme is “Looking Back & Looking Ahead.”
Numerous marching bands and floats are expected to participate in this year’s parade.
Entries will be judged on best use of theme, most unusual and best overall appeal. Plaques will be awarded in each category for first, second and third places. The awards will be announced during the Riverpoint Arts Festival at the Norfolk Arts Center.
The parade route will start on Fourth Street and Elm Avenue, head south on Fourth Street to Madison Avenue, where it’ll continue west to Fifth Street and then north to Walnut Avenue.
Grand marshal for the parade is Tom Falter.
Falter was raised in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1972.
He moved to Norfolk in 1976, where he started his career with Norfolk Auto Supply. He also has worked at Norfolk Printing and Norfolk GM Auto and recently retired from Graham Tire.
Falter joined the Lions Club in 2001 and was club president in 2005-06. One of the reasons Falter wanted to be a club member is that he has personally witnessed the good that the club does through monetary donations and activities.
Falter still is an active member in the Lions Club and participates in club activities, including the PATCH Health Fair, Lions big wheel races and, of course, the Lions Club pancake feed. He also looks forward to the annual Lions Club parade.
The Norfolk Arts Center will host the Riverpoints Arts Festival scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. There will be arts, crafts, food and fun for the whole family.
The schedule of events include the Children’s Festival, which will feature clowns, pumpkin decorating and making slime. A wristband must be purchased to participate. There also will be free outdoor community art projects on the Norfolk Arts Center grounds.