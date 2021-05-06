Parade planned at Heritage of Bel-Air

National Nursing Home Week will be observed May 9-15. Heritage of Bel-Air is planning a parade for its residents to kick off the week at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10. The public is invited to participate.
Line-up and staging will take 15 minutes prior to the parade at Bel Air Elementary School. This year’s Nursing Home Week theme is “Together Through the Seasons,” and participants are encouraged to decorate according to theme.
The left side of vehicles will be seen by residents. The route will start at Bel Air Elementary and proceed toward Heritage of Bel-Air on Bel Air Road. Vehicles will then enter the circle drive and exit out and up Parkview Drive.
Anyone with questions should call Trisha at 402-371-4991.