The annual Norfolk Lions Club Parade took place in Norfolk on Saturday morning, featuring 21 bands and 96 other entries.

Gary L. Johnson, the parade chairman, said this was the 42nd parade, dating back to 1979. This year’s parade theme was “Field of Dream.”

This year’s grand marshal was Lion Dwayne Keith, who has been a member of the Norfolk Lions Club for 25 years and has held various offices in the club, including president. He graduated from Maxwell High School. Keith has been involved with his business, The Karpet Shop, for 44 years.

Awards were given for:

Best Use of Theme — 1. Nucor; 2. Madison County Veterinary Clinic; 3. Helena Agri-Enterprises.

Most Unusual — 1. Unity Eye Centers, Norfolk; 2. Cub Scouts Pack 124; 3. BxTreme Dance Studio.

Best Overall Appeal — 1. American Legion Post 16/Sons of Squadron 16 Honor Guard; 2. St. Croix Hospice; 3. Norfolk Antique Auto Club.

Results of the parade and marching contest are as follows:

Junior High Division — 1. Norfolk Junior High; 2. Columbus Scotus.

Class D — 1. Bloomfield; 2. Osmond.

Class C — 1. Norfolk Catholic High School; 2. Summerland High School.

Class B — 1. Columbus Scotus High School.

Class A — 1. Vermillion High School.

Class AA — 1. Norfolk High School.

The Lions Club Traveling Trophy for Best Band in the Parade as chosen by the judges went to Bloomfield High School.

