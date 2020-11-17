How has COVID-19 affected students and teachers in the Norfolk Public Schools?
Take a look for yourself with the Panther Project — a collaborative effort involving the Norfolk Public Schools and the Daily News that started in the 2009-10 school year.
Not a day goes by in the Norfolk Public Schools that something interesting, educational, fun or important doesn’t occur. The students may be well aware of what’s taking place; teachers and administrators, too. But what about everyone else?
That’s the premise behind the Panther Project. While each of the Norfolk school buildings has its own website, filled with information, those sites tend to be viewed only by individuals and families with a direct connection to each school. By working with the Daily News and sharing some of that information on the newspaper’s website, many more people have seen it.
The submissions are varied, from athletic videos and information to goings-on in the classroom.
Here’s how the Panther Project works:
Each school has its own page
Each building within the school district has a media coordinator. Within the Daily News’ website at www.norfolkdailynews.com, we have created a separate page for each school building. Under the coordination of the Norfolk Public Schools, the media coordinators are encouraged to post as much information, photos, announcements and more on that portion of the Daily News’ website.
Additional exposure
The benefit to the school district is that it gets additional exposure for the Norfolk Public Schools by piggybacking onto the most widely used website in Norfolk. Per month, the Daily News site attracts an average of 1.7 million page views from 143,000 unique devices, whether desktop or mobile.
One stop for information
The advantage to individuals who are interested in the school district is that they now can go to just one website and see a host of information about different schools without having to go to so many individual websites.
Chance to be published
The advantage to readers of the Daily News’ print edition is that from the information posted on the website from school media coordinators, some of the most noteworthy, most interesting items will be included in a Panther Project weekly advertisement in the newspaper.