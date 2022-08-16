Despite major hurdles for the ruling party nationwide, Democratic organizers in Nebraska believe they may finally have a shot at success in the state’s 1st Congressional District.
Republicans are thinking otherwise, considering they’ve held the seat since 1964.
As the November rematch for the 1st District seat looms on the horizon, candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Rep. Mike Flood sat down individually with the Daily News to discuss their contrasting visions for Nebraska and the country at large amid rising social and economic turmoil.
Compromise and consensus-building are keystones of Pansing Brooks’ platform, and as a former co-chairperson of the Lancaster County Republican Party from the late 1980s to the early 1990s, she said her principles of fiscal responsibility and connections across the aisle had helped provide her with perspective on what many residents in her district value.
“Most Nebraskans do not live in a political prison,” she said. “We all care about our families, having a well-paying job, good health care and making sure our children have good schools. … Those are the things we all have in common.”
Flood said Pansing Brooks’ statements lack context, however.
Citing his experience with reaching out to voters across the aisle during his stints in the state Legislature, which included three consecutive terms as speaker of the Legislature from 2007 to 2013 and a brief stint as a senator in 2021, Flood said he believes the majority of Nebraskans are generally more fiscally conservative and averse to increased spending, and that even those who aren’t are worried about the rising prices of commodities.
“When I go out and about, what I hear about are grocery store prices, the cost of fertilizer, increased inflation that’s hurt people at the gas pump,” Flood said. “People want a change. … (Pansing Brooks) wants to keep going down the same path with the same leadership that’s gotten us into the biggest inflationary mess in 40 years.”
Consensus among fellow lawmakers is another area where the two candidates differ. While Flood praised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party’s ambitions to obstruct the Biden administration’s agenda, Pansing Brooks struck a more neutral stance toward her party, saying she hopes to build a consensus among those in Congress interested in breaking through the partisan gridlock.
“I think my goal is to find 40 to 50 people of goodwill, no matter the letter behind their name, R, D or I,” she said. “We have to understand that we’re working for Nebraskans, we’re working for Americans and we’re not there to work for the parties or be a mouthpiece for them.”
Flood, meanwhile, said he believes his approach to compromise is more focused on building personal relationships with his colleagues in the lower chamber, which he developed a knack for during his time in the Unicameral.
“I’ve gone to the bipartisan prayer breakfast every Thursday morning at 8 and I’ve met so many good people through that process,” Flood said. “You have to understand where (the other members of the House) are coming from, and not just Republicans. … You do more listening than talking.”
In light of a better-than-expected performance during the June 28 special election for the 1st District seat with 47% of the vote to Flood’s 52%, Pansing Brooks said she believes her message of civility and transcending party boundaries is resonating with voters.
“I’m talking about bringing people of goodwill together, no matter the party, and working together to stop the mudslinging,” she said. “I’m happy to talk about positions where we differ, but I am not going to throw (Flood) under the bus.”
Flood countered, saying Pansing Brooks’ Twitter page provides ample examples of personal attacks against him.
“If you look at my campaign, I’ve focused on the issues,” Flood said. “(Pansing Brooks) wakes up every day and has a nasty tweet.”
Pansing Brooks’ most recent tweet related to Flood, posted on Aug. 12, criticized his voting against the Inflation Reduction Act that passed both chambers last week. A string of mid-July tweets also criticized his votes against proposed bills to codify abortion, contraception and gay marriage rights, as well as his attention being directed elsewhere.
“Mike Flood had an opportunity this week to address inflation, create jobs, lower prescription drug prices & tackle climate change. … Instead, he’s criticizing the Justice Department, without all of the facts, for protecting national security,” Pansing Brooks said in the Aug. 12 post.
Since being sworn into Congress on July 12, Flood’s Twitter page has frequently critiqued President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for fueling inflation with “out-of-control spending,” their support of the Inflation Reduction Act and abortion rights, and denial of the ongoing recession.
In his most recent tweet, Flood criticized the “Biden-Pelosi Inflation Expansion Act” for spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 IRS agents “to go after American families, ag producers, and job creators.”
Looking ahead to November, Flood said he’s not overly concerned about the implications of his narrower-than-expected victory margin in June amid low voter turnout, noting that the last time the state had a special election was in 1951.
Flood said he’s still happy with the results, given that he won 11 of 12 counties, including seven by a margin of more than 80%, while Pansing Brooks solely carried Lancaster County by a margin of 57% to 43%.
“I’m confident that (the voters of the 1st District) will retain me after November,” Flood said. “The great thing about this whole process is that voters truly have a choice between two very different visions.”
Pansing Brooks said she’s also confident going into the Nov. 8 contest against Flood, with a few reasons beyond her performance in the special election.
Although Flood managed to raise $1,369,791 compared with Pansing Brooks’ $1,040,172 in donations during the special election cycle according to the Lincoln Journal Star, she now holds a $353,995 cash-on-hand advantage over her opponent’s $47,434.
Pansing Brooks still faces an uphill battle, however, with a Republican winning the 1st District seat in each of the last 29 elections dating back to 1964.
Regardless of the result, Pansing Brooks said she’s proud of the work that she’s accomplished on the campaign trail.
“If nothing else, this is about the journey of trying to get Americans back together; fighting for Americans, not fighting against each other.”