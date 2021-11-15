State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is running for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in Nebraska’s First District.
Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, said her primary goal is to represent the people of the district.
“My goal, number one, is to represent my constituents. I hope, once elected, I will have heard enough from the people in Congressional District One that I will be able to appropriately represent them,” she said. “What I really want to do is get to the people.”
Listening to her constituents has guided Pansing Brooks throughout her time in the Legislature, she said.
“What I’d try to do is say, ‘I’m Patty Pansing Brooks and what are the three issues that you care most about for Nebraska?’ And then I’d stop talking,” Pansing Brooks said. “I think people really want to be asked. They want to tell us what they care about. I don’t need to talk about me; people can look up my record.”
Pansing Brooks said she knows running as a Democrat can be difficult in Nebraska, but she believes in her ability to work with others and find common ground.
“In the Legislature, one of the things I’ve been known for is consensus building,” she said. “I’ve worked a lot with the conservatives on the other side of the aisle on issues like human trafficking.”
In an increasingly polarized political climate, Pansing Brooks said compromise, kindness and listening are crucial.
“I’m going to do the best I can to have the majority of the legislation fit District One. What I hope to approach this journey with is some kindness and compassion,” she said. “We don’t have to agree always, but we have to be kind to one another and we have to listen to one another.”
Pansing Brooks said the infrastructure bill that recently passed was an example of legislation built through compromise that will benefit Nebraskans.
“I’m highly supportive of the infrastructure investment and jobs act that was just voted on. To me, it was very surprising that Fortenberry voted against that bill,” she said. “It will bring lots of dollars for roads and replacing bridges, broadband. It has money for our airports. It has money for so many different things that we need in Nebraska.”
Fortenberry faces criminal charges over campaign finance issues, but Pansing Brooks said that would not be a part of her campaign.
“I’m very sorry for his family and him that he’s going through all this. They are serious allegations; what I’m hoping is the courts will just deal with it,” she said. “I’m not going to focus my campaign on his charges. I will focus on his record and what I would do differently.”