Patty Pansing Brooks

STATE SEN. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln was in Norfolk on Monday morning to announce that she is running for Nebraska's First Congressional District. The seat is currently held by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is running for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in Nebraska’s First District.

Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, said her primary goal is to represent the people of the district.

“My goal, number one, is to represent my constituents. I hope, once elected, I will have heard enough from the people in Congressional District One that I will be able to appropriately represent them,” she said. “What I really want to do is get to the people.”

Listening to her constituents has guided Pansing Brooks throughout her time in the Legislature, she said.

“What I’d try to do is say, ‘I’m Patty Pansing Brooks and what are the three issues that you care most about for Nebraska?’ And then I’d stop talking,” Pansing Brooks said. “I think people really want to be asked. They want to tell us what they care about. I don’t need to talk about me; people can look up my record.”

Pansing Brooks said she knows running as a Democrat can be difficult in Nebraska, but she believes in her ability to work with others and find common ground.

“In the Legislature, one of the things I’ve been known for is consensus building,” she said. “I’ve worked a lot with the conservatives on the other side of the aisle on issues like human trafficking.”

In an increasingly polarized political climate, Pansing Brooks said compromise, kindness and listening are crucial.

“I’m going to do the best I can to have the majority of the legislation fit District One. What I hope to approach this journey with is some kindness and compassion,” she said. “We don’t have to agree always, but we have to be kind to one another and we have to listen to one another.”

Pansing Brooks said the infrastructure bill that recently passed was an example of legislation built through compromise that will benefit Nebraskans.

“I’m highly supportive of the infrastructure investment and jobs act that was just voted on. To me, it was very surprising that Fortenberry voted against that bill,” she said. “It will bring lots of dollars for roads and replacing bridges, broadband. It has money for our airports. It has money for so many different things that we need in Nebraska.”

Fortenberry faces criminal charges over campaign finance issues, but Pansing Brooks said that would not be a part of her campaign.

“I’m very sorry for his family and him that he’s going through all this. They are serious allegations; what I’m hoping is the courts will just deal with it,” she said. “I’m not going to focus my campaign on his charges. I will focus on his record and what I would do differently.”

Tags

In other news

Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden …

Midwest Bank presents $250,000 to Riverfront campaign

Midwest Bank presents $250,000 to Riverfront campaign

Market president Jason Love and CEO Doug Johnson, along with the Midwest Bank staff representatives, presented a $250,000 check to the North Fork Riverfront fundraising campaign last week. Mayor Josh Moenning and state Sen. Mike Flood were on hand to accept the check on behalf of the communi…

Northeast named one of top 150 community colleges

Northeast named one of top 150 community colleges

The Aspen Institute has named Northeast Community College as one of the nation’s top 150 institutions and is eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community c…