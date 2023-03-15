“It’s odorless, it's tasteless, it's colorless. A lot of times you can't see it, but it's there.”
That’s how Yanqi Xu began a discussion Tuesday night at the public forum titled “Nitrate in Nebraska’s Water Supply — What’s the Risk?”
Xu was, of course, referring to nitrates.
A writer who researched and wrote the “Our Dirty Water” series of stories for Flatwater Free Press, Xu was one of five panelists at Tuesday’s forum who helped shed more light on some of the issues surrounding nitrates in groundwater. Those stories are what led to Tuesday’s forum.
The event at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus was attended by more than 200 people.
Other panelists were Dr. Jesse Bell, a professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health; Robert Noonan, agriculture instructor at Northeast Community College; Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, and Randy Hughes, a fourth-generation farmer in the Royal area.
Asked by moderator Matthew Hansen, editor of the Flatwater Free Press, to open the discussion, Xu said the series of stories was done to help people better understand how bad the nitrate problem is and to help look for solutions.
Levels of nitrates in groundwater, Xu said, is an under-reported and under-detected problem because many private well owners don't get their water tested. She learned there are people that have been drinking water for years without knowing their water had high nitrate levels.
“Based on the data we got from the Nebraska Clearing House, more than 6,000 wells (in Nebraska) most recently tested had a nitrate level above the EPA limit of 10 parts per million,” she said. “Also, 59 of the 500 public water systems have had at least one maximum contaminant level violation in the last 12 years.”
Those findings are concerning, she said, because high nitrate levels are believed to be linked to various health effects, especially in children.
The Elkhorn River watershed is one of the hotspots where nitrate levels are above the EPA limits, Xu said, noting that her research showed there were a few feedlots around Wisner that had “really high” nitrate levels.
“In a lot of areas, it's not getting better, it's getting worse,” she said.
Hansen said the pediatric cancer rate in Nebraska is the highest of any state except Pennsylvania and asked Dr. Bell to share some of his findings and opinions.
“What we've seen is, where we see higher concentrations of nitrate in the groundwater and higher concentrations of Atrazine is where we find some of the highest rates of pediatric cancer,” Bell said.
He said the study of those cancer rates started a little more than eight years ago when a pediatric oncologist at Children's Hospital in Omaha noticed high rates of pediatric cancer in the state.
Bell stopped short of saying nitrates were the sole cause of cancer but said the correlation was there.
What’s important, he said, is finding how to protect the population that is most at risk, which is children.
“And I think that's something all of us can agree on,” he said.
Bell also noted that nitrates have been shown potentially to cause other health issues and that there does seem to be good evidence that it is related to blue baby syndrome, in which affected infants develop a peculiar blue-gray skin color and may become lethargic, depending on the severity of their condition. The condition can progress to cause coma and death if it is not recognized and treated appropriately.
He explained that the EPA's maximum contaminant level for nitrate was set at 10 parts per million (ppm) to protect against blue baby syndrome but isn’t the standard for other health concerns. Research has been done, he said, to show that nitrate levels of even 5 ppm show a correlation to other cancers, birth defects and miscarriages.
Hansen said that, based on how many public water systems were over the 10-ppm level, the number of systems that would test more than 5 ppm “would be pretty striking.”
In introducing the panelists Tuesday, Kent Warneke asked those in attendance to keep an open mind about the discussion.
“You may not agree on everything that’s said tonight, but I hope you will go home and say, ‘You know there were some things I hadn’t thought about and things I should think about.’ That’s what I hope we accomplish here tonight.”
Warneke is a board member of the Nebraska Journalism Trust, which is the publisher of the Flatwater Free Press.
A farmer’s view
Hansen said a common theme that emerged from his discussions with people in agriculture after the stories on nitrates were published was that farmers were being singled out. He asked panelist Hughes to speak to that point.
Hughes said some of the stories did imply that “we need to get out the stick, and if that doesn't work, we need to mandate that farmers don't plant the crops and mandate that farmers don't use nitrogen fertilizer.”
“Those things are threatening. And you do feel singled out and attacked,” Hughes said. “But I know we (farmers) have a responsibility to be a part of the solution because we are the people on the front line.”
He said farmers don’t deny there are nitrates in the groundwater, but they have questions about how they got there, when they got there and how they can be mitigated.
He added, however, that research wants to point to corn production under irrigation with nitrogen fertilizer as the culprit to the nitrates in the groundwater.
Hansen responded that putting somebody into a defensive position “wasn't the point of our journalism.”
“But I hear what you're saying,” he added. “And it speaks to maybe a different way that we can try to talk to each other about this.”
Bell said his research isn’t done to point fingers at farmers.
“What we're trying to single out is cancer. … What are some of those links we can see so that we can identify areas and populations that are most of concern and try to figure out steps to reduce the potential exposure for those populations,” he said.
Xu said the goal of the project was to make more people aware of the nitrate issue and help determine what could be done as far as more regulations to help lower the nitrate levels.
She did say that most of what their research found is that the nitrates in the groundwater are coming from commercial fertilizers and organic wastes like manure.
Hughes also told how his family’s farming practices have changed since 1977 when he returned to the farm. A few years later, they learned that applying anhydrous to their crops was not a good fit for the sandy soil they farmed so they changed what they were doing.
“It took different equipment, and it took a different mentality,” he said.
They also started using soil probes for better moisture management and, in the past five years, started grid sampling fields for variable-rate fertilizer application that helped them be more proactive in fertilizer use while increasing yields at the same time.
“We've monitored those things closely. … We're using less water per bushel and using less fertilizer per bushel,” he said.
Other farmers are doing the same, he added, but they’re still not seeing nitrate levels drop as fast as they would like.
“I don't know why that is. It may be that we just haven’t done it long enough,” he said. “Our hope is that at some point that does show up. If it doesn't show up, I think we have to ask ourselves, ‘Why not?’ ”