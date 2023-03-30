The Norfolk Chamber Singers will present “The Cross, The Crown” on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 2300 W. Madison Ave., in Norfolk.
"The Cross, The Crown” will focus on the solemnity of Holy Week through sacred word and song, said Steve Reinke, the director.
“We purposely choose Palm Sunday for this musical offering each year,” he said., “hoping to prepare ourselves and our listeners for the events of Holy Week."
The singers will be joined by local instrumentalists.
The Norfolk Chamber Singers, which was organized nearly 20 years ago, has been directed by Reinke since 2010. The singers come from all walks of life but share the commonality of their love of music and gift of singing challenging music, he said. The group has performed for various local organizations and celebrations but prepares two main concerts each year, one at Christmas and the other on Palm Sunday.
There is no admission fee, but a free-will donation will be collected to support the Norfolk Food Pantry and the Meals-on-Wheels program.