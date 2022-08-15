Two people were arrested on multiple charges on Saturday after an apparent theft attempt was broken up by law enforcement.

About 9 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32, about 6 miles east of Madison, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. With assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman were taken into custody after they were allegedly found inside the property after entering through a closed gate.

Marshall Gronenthal, 45, of Columbus and Amber Myhre, 32, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, were found in the process of allegedly taking vehicle parts and subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft-related crimes.

Gronenthal faces charges of attempted theft, criminal trespassing, possession of burglar’s tools and driving under suspension. Myhre was charged with attempted theft, criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools. Myhre was further found to be wanted in South Dakota on a parole violation, Unger said. Both suspects have prior theft convictions.

A Sawzall reciprocating saw was recovered from the pair that is commonly used to remove catalytic converters, the sheriff said.

