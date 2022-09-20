Norfolk police arrested a man and a woman early Tuesday after a traffic stop apparently turned up drugs and weapons.

At 1:40 a.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving without headlights, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 52-year-old Steven Plessel, a transient. Police also had contact with 40-year-old Jennifer Perrin of Norfolk, a passenger.

During the stop, Norfolk’s police service dog, Kane, was deployed around the vehicle. The police service dog alerted and indicated to the odor of a controlled substance near the driver’s door, Bauer said. Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly recovered a small plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a syringe that tested positive for meth and a box that contained several broken drug pipes and unused syringes.

In addition to the controlled substances, Bauer said, officers recovered a loaded 9-millimeter pistol from under the driver’s seat, an unloaded revolver from the back seat, a loaded shotgun in the trunk and two large knives, one of which had a brass knuckle handle.

Plessel was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Perrin was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

In other news

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Fire blamed on scooter battery kills 8-year-old girl in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — An electric scooter battery sparked a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl in New York City, authorities said. The death of Stephanie Villa Torres on Saturday was at least the third time in a little over a year that a fatal fire in the city has been linked to a scooter battery.

Reunited at BarkBQ event

Reunited at BarkBQ event

The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska’s annual BarkBQ on Sunday provided a reunion of sorts for several animals. 