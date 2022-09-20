Norfolk police arrested a man and a woman early Tuesday after a traffic stop apparently turned up drugs and weapons.
At 1:40 a.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving without headlights, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 52-year-old Steven Plessel, a transient. Police also had contact with 40-year-old Jennifer Perrin of Norfolk, a passenger.
During the stop, Norfolk’s police service dog, Kane, was deployed around the vehicle. The police service dog alerted and indicated to the odor of a controlled substance near the driver’s door, Bauer said. Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly recovered a small plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a syringe that tested positive for meth and a box that contained several broken drug pipes and unused syringes.
In addition to the controlled substances, Bauer said, officers recovered a loaded 9-millimeter pistol from under the driver’s seat, an unloaded revolver from the back seat, a loaded shotgun in the trunk and two large knives, one of which had a brass knuckle handle.
Plessel was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Perrin was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.