Miss Nebraska Volunteer is different from most pageants.
Not only is the Miss Nebraska Volunteer pageant being held in Norfolk, but it's also going to include a musical performance.
Miss Nebraska Volunteer will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. The event will feature off-Broadway musicians and Norfolk native Jacob Martinez.
“It's a show within a show,” said Sandy Wolfe, the executive director for Miss Nebraska Volunteer.
Kim Kircher, the producer of the show, is going to be a part of the opening number.
“I generally sit out in the audience with a headset and I'm calling shots and lights and things like that,” Kircher said. “But Bill has convinced me that I need to be up there for the opening number.”
Bill Wolfe, Sandy Wolfe’s brother-in-law, is a talent consultant based in Kansas City, Missouri. He not only convinced Kircher to perform, but he also asked his sister to be a part of Miss Nebraska Volunteer.
“I was approached by my brother-in-law because he wanted (it to be in) the state of Nebraska,” Wolfe said. “He knew how great the Johnny Carson Theatre is and how great Norfolk is because he's from Norfolk.”
According to Sandy Wolfe, there are 10 contestants in total. Seven are in the miss category while three are in the teen category. To qualify for the miss category, the contestants must be at least 17 years of age and no older than 25.
Miss Nebraska Volunteer is also different from most pageants because the contestants will be largely judged on their volunteer work.
Forty percent of the competition is based on the interview, which will be done privately Saturday morning. It’s a 12-minute interview for the miss contestants and an eight-minute interview for the teen contestants, Wolfe said.
The other areas of competition are talent, evening gown and fitness and wellness.
Wolfe said the contestants in the miss category would be performing in a swimsuit competition, while teen contestants will be competing in fitness wear.
According to Wolfe, the contestants also will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Northeast Community College. The winner of the pageant will be getting a two-year scholarship.
“Plus, we raised enough funds that they're going to get a $4,000 scholarship to the college of their choice,” Wolfe said.
This is Miss Nebraska Volunteer’s first pageant, but not its last. Wolfe said they are looking to continue Miss Nebraska Volunteer on a future October date.
The pageant is expected to last around 60 to 90 minutes.
“A lot of these young girls are from small communities, so to get up on that stage and walk across, it's so empowering,” Wolfe said. “It's something that they can use their whole life.”