Thirteen students who participate in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) education consortium are preparing for traveling this summer. They have qualified for the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
“Students who attend the P2T Science Academy at Northeast Community College’s Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Training Center in West Point competed in the HOSA Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Mammel Hall,” said Gina Holtz, executive director of P2T and director of Northeast’s extended campus in West Point. “Over 300 high school students from all over the state competed in various health-related events that are designed to motivate students to improve their knowledge and skills. We are proud of their accomplishments as they showcased their knowledge in this state competition.”
The contest was sponsored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Nebraska Methodist College, Metropolitan Community College, Clarkson College, Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska Health Care Foundation.
State champions and national qualifiers include:
Biomedical debate (team) — 1. (Kennedi Cooper, Bancroft-Rosalie; Ella Bridges, Bancroft-Rosalie; Erin Jensen, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; and Blair Fiala, Howells-Dodge.
Clinical specialty — 1. Erica Engelmeyer, Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Dental science — 1. Payton Nolting, Bancroft-Rosalie.
Home health care — 1. Faith Hendrickson, Oakland-Craig.
Pharmacy science — 1. Tori Buss, Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Health care issues — 1. Makenna Buss, Oakland-Craig.
Other P2T qualifiers for the national conference in Nashville include:
Cultural diversities and disparities in health care — 2. Ella Bridges, Bancroft-Rosalie.
EMT (team) — 2. Riley Heller, West Point-Beemer; and Kennady Schmidt, Howells-Dodge.
Epidemiology — 2. Makenna Buss, Oakland-Craig.
Health care issues — 2. Blair Fiala, Howells-Dodge.
Pharmacology — 2. Tori Buss, Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Home health care — 3. Hailey Hunzeker, Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Medical reading — 3. Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig.
Sponsors and instructors of the students are Dale Mundil and Daniel Bridges.
The group has received a financial contribution to attend the conference, which started Wednesday and runs through Saturday, June 25. The board of directors of the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation is a providing $16,300 to cover the expenses and fees for the students and their sponsors.
Now in its sixth year, the P2T consortium has offered career and technical education (CTE) classes. This is the second year that classes have been held at the Northeast Community College extended campus in West Point. High school students have the option to enroll within five career pathways: Building construction, computer sciences, education, health sciences and welding. Students also may enroll in classes to earn their commercial driving license (CDL). All the programs offered through P2T are aligned to ensure transferability to all Nebraska public postsecondary institutions.
P2T, facilitated through Educational Service Unit (ESU) No. 2, includes seven member schools: Bancroft-Rosalie, Emerson-Hubbard, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (West Point), Howells-Dodge, Lyons Decatur Northeast, Oakland-Craig and West Point-Beemer.