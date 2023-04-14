P2T students qualify for HOSA international conference in Dallas

WEST POINT — Students enrolled in Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) health occupations programs at the Northeast Community College extended campus in West Point have qualified for an international conference. A fundraising event is planned to raise funds to help defray expenses for the students to attend the event.
HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) at P2T’s inaugural Pasta Dinner Fundraiser will be Sunday, April 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point.
“We hope everyone can join us as we celebrate 17 of our P2T students who have qualified to represent the state of Nebraska for HOSA International Leadership Conference in Dallas and raise funds for the trip,” said Gina Holtz, expective director of P2T and director of Northeast’s extended campus in West Point. “Students represent P2T members schools from Bancroft-Rosalie, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, West Point, Howells-Dodge, Oakland-Craig, Pender and West Point-Beemer.”
HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. Its mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration and experience.
The International Leadership Conference (ILC) is the highlight of the year for HOSA members and advisers, featuring general sessions, informative business sessions, nationally known speakers, health care industry tours, competitive events, awards, recognition and more. In 2022, 13 P2T health science students who qualified at the state level took part in the International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 1\!q 7chapter members qualified for the 2023 ILC during the Nebraska HOSA State Leadership Conference in Omaha in March.
In addition to a dinner, the fundraiser will feature a silent auction with items that will be available for bidding during the meal. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Holtz at gholtz@northeast.edu or by text at 402-380-0720. RSVPs are due by Saturday, April 15.