A woman was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession Sunday evening.
At 7:31 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 700 block of Linden Lane to recover possible drugs, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they spoke to the caller, who said a medication pill and a straw with burnt residue in it were found in a purse belonging to 24-year-old Alexandra Jacobsen of Norfolk.
The pill was identified as oxycodone, Bauer said. Jacobsen was questioned by the officers and purportedly did not have a prescription for the medication. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Jacobsen was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.