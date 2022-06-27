COLUMBUS — Most people want their lawns to be green and lush during the summer, even when temperatures rise and rain stops falling. To accomplish that, many people set their sprinklers on autopilot — allowing them to run every day or every other day — and don’t pay attention to whether the grass really needs water.
That’s not good for lawns, and it wastes water, said Kelly Feehan, a Nebraska Extension educator from Columbus. She recently presented a workshop on how to properly care for lawns, with an emphasis on applying the proper amount of water at the proper time.
The workshop was part of an effort by Nebraska Extension called Water-Wise that includes information on a variety of topics pertaining to lawn care.
Last summer, around 25 Master Gardeners from across the state agreed to shut off their automatic lawn sprinklers and turn them on only when tests determined their lawn needed water, Feehan said.
And the tests are simple. In fact, a screwdriver is all that is needed to determine if watering is needed. Just poke the end into the ground a couple of inches. If it slides in and out easily, or if a little dirt sticks to the screwdriver when it’s pulled out, the lawn does not need water.
Other signs of the need for water include a blueish cast to the grass or indentations left by footprints, Feehan said.
But watering deep and often in hopes that grass will develop a longer root system won’t work, Feehan said. In fact, bluegrass roots are around 4 inches long while fescue has 6-inch roots. So watering any deeper than 4 to 6 inches is “a waste of water,” Feehan said.
Other key factors in proper lawn care are knowing how much water the sprinkler system puts on the lawn and making sure the system covers the lawn sufficiently. There’s nothing complicated about doing those tests, either.
At the workshop, which was at a private home, Feehan conducted a “water audit” by placing 20 empty tuna cans around the lawn and letting the sprinkler run for 15 minutes. (Any flat-bottomed, straight-sided container would work.)
The next step is gathering the cans, placing them on a flat surface and measuring the water in them. Add the measurements and divide by the number of cans. That number is the average amount of water applied by the system in 15 minutes. Nebraska Extension has a guide available that shows how long a system will have to run to apply 1 inch of water to the lawn. For instance, if the average amount of water applied was three-eighth of an inch, the system would have to operate for 40 minutes to apply an inch of water.
In most cases, bluegrass lawns need 1 to 1½ inches of water per week from rainfall or irrigation, Feehan said. That number can vary depending on the type of grass involved.
The catch-can test, as it is called, also allows people to know if the system applies a consistent amount of water across the entire lawn.
Another issue that can impact lawns is soil compaction, which can happen when topsoil is removed, when heavy equipment, vehicles or even people travel over the ground and for other reasons. When compacted, water, air and other nutrients can’t reach plants’ roots.
One remedy is to core aerate the lawn once a year, Feehan said. September is a good time to do so, she added. And the plugs removed from the soil should be allowed to remain on the ground, Feehan said. After the lawn has been aerated, a “top dressing” of compost can be raked into the holes to improve the soil’s health.
Kentucky bluegrass lawns can be allowed to go dormant in the summer. In that case, a “light” application of water should be applied every two to three weeks to keep the “crowns” alive.
People who are skeptical about the watering-when-needed method might be interested to know about the Master Gardener who participated in last year’s study who in past years let her sprinkler system run three times a week. Last year, she ran the system seven times all summer, and her lawn was fine, Feehan said.
So go find a screwdriver and locate the off switch on your sprinkler system.
Want to learn more?
To find the table showing the time it takes a system to apply an inch of water to a lawn, visit. https://communityenvironment.unl.edu/documents/WaterDogs/21.04.13.Irrigation%20Audit%20compressed%20v3.pdf