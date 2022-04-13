High winds on Tuesday contributed to a semi accident near Columbus that resulted in substantial property loss.
About 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor trailer rollover accident, said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.
The driver of a 1998 Peterbilt truck, 31-year-old Kolton Wallace of Stewardsville, Missouri, had been traveling southbound on Highway 81 en route to Cargill in Schuyler with a load of cattle. As Wallace was turning onto Lost Creek Parkway, a strong gust of wind caught his trailer, causing the truck and trailer to blow over onto its side. Wallace was not injured during the accident, Wemhoff said.
At the time of the accident, wind gusts were around 40-50 mph, according to the sheriff’s office. The semi was loaded with 42 head of cattle at the time.
Northbound Highway 81 was closed for about three hours for clean-up and removal of the cattle, Wemhoff said. Total loss of property was estimated at about $200,000.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene and with traffic control by the Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Police Department and Behlen Towing.
The sheriff’s office also offered appreciation to local cattle feeders, including Jim Klug and others, who assisted with the extrication and hauling away of the cattle from the accident.