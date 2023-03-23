Norfolk police arrested a man early Thursday on suspicion of a repeat DUI offense.
At 12:05 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 300 block of South 13th Street for a report of a suspicious person knocking on someone’s door for more than 10 minutes, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers located Trinidad Macias, 32, of Norfolk, standing next to his parked vehicle.
Police spoke to Macias about the incident and him driving to that location in his vehicle. During this contact, Bauer said, officers detected the smell of alcohol coming from Macias and asked him to submit to field sobriety maneuvers. Macias was taken into custody after he allegedly was uncooperative and belligerent toward officers and refused to perform the field sobriety maneuvers.
Once at the city jail, Macias continued to be uncooperative and refused a chemical test of his breath, Bauer said. He was arrested on suspicion of third-offense driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical test of his breath.
Macias was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.