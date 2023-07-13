Asphalt overlay and concrete repair work will begin next week.
On Monday, July 17, concrete repair asphalt overlay will begin on Madison Avenue from First Street to Seventh Street, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area as a portion of the street will be closed and parking along Madison Avenue will be restricted. Work on Madison Avenue should last until about the second week of August.
Questions regarding the project may be directed to the Norfolk engineering division at 402-844-2020.