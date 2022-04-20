An amendment to the official city code will provide a more pleasing look for those traveling Norfolk’s main traffic corridors.
On Tuesday morning, members of the Norfolk Planning Commission conducted a public hearing and offered its recommendation to amend the code to provide for the creation of a highway corridor overlay district.
City planner Valerie Grimes said the amendment was based on continuation of a discussion that had been ongoing between the commission and council regarding the city’s entrances and highways throughout its jurisdiction, specifically Highway 81 and Highway 275.
The amendment is similar to the riverfront overlay district, which already exists in Norfolk, and works in addition to the underlying zoning in the targeted areas.
“It just recommends a little bit more landscaping, some softening of the seas of concrete as we come into town and, if possible, putting the building forward and parking in the back so you see a nicer entrance coming into town,” Grimes said.
In addition, certain types of businesses — salvage yards and sexually oriented businesses, for example — would be outright prohibited from opening along the highway with the creation of the highway corridor overlay district, Grimes said.
Businesses like mini-storage or warehousing would be among those that would require conditional-use permits in the overlay area, she added.
“This has been done in other Nebraska towns and pretty much across the country also,” Grimes said of creating the corridor overlay district. “We used a couple examples from Nebraska to write this.”
Commissioner Martin Griffith questioned whether the creation of the overlay would result in expenses that could hinder development, but Grimes said the intent is not to hinder development along the corridor. Instead, she said, it is designed to make the city more aesthetically pleasing as people come through town.
No one spoke out against the creation of the corridor overlay district. Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend amending the city code to create it.
“As far as precedent goes, the river overlay has gone pretty well. It’s accomplished what we’re going for,” said commission chairman Dan Spray. “I don’t think it’s been too big a burden for people to build along there.”
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith and Brandon Franklin.
Commission members absent: Jacob Thone.
Meeting lasted: 28 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, two; and seven from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Western Engineering Co. for a conditional-use permit to operate an asphalt hot-mix facility on property at 2102 E. Eisenhower Ave. and about three-fourths of a mile east of the intersection of North Victory Road and East Eisenhower Avenue. The company is operating at the location near the ethanol plant, but time has run out on the one-year permit granted previously by the city. Commissioners elected to have city staff prepare an updated permit for Western Engineering Co. at the site and to extend the permit for three years.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Max A. and Celise H. Swanson for a conditional-use permit for an oversized accessory building at 1001 Kelland Drive. The Swansons sought the permit to add to an existing building, but the addition would put the building 900 square feet over what is allowed for the area without a permit. Commissioners elected to have city staff prepare a permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting and asked if a site plan could be included.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan titled "First Amendment to the Redevelopment Plan Entitled: Redevelopment Plan for Medelmans Lake Redevelopment Area of the City of Norfolk, Nebraska (Phase II of the Medelmans Lake Redevelopment Project)." Developer Paul Medelman told commissioners that the plan is the second phase of development, and it is in line with the original plan designed by Olssen Engineering. Commissioners voted to recommend the redevelopment plan, as well as the final plat of Medelmans Lake Subdivision 2nd Addition.
— Commissioners conducted at public hearing at the request of Leon L. and Kathleen B. Gebhardt to consider a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property addressed as 3420 W. Nucor Road. At the meeting, Leon Gebhardt said the purpose for the request was to separate the 3-acre piece of land where he lives so his daughter and her husband can build on the property. Gebhardt said he has worked with surveyors to determine appropriate ingress and egress on the property for access to Nucor Road. Commissioners voted to recommend the change of zoning, as well as the final plat of Gebhardt’s Addition.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended an amendment to the official city code to create a highway corridor overlay district and to approve a highway corridor overlay district map.
OTHER BUSINESS
In a report on the March 2022 building permits, Grimes said five permits were pulled for new single family dwelling-detached, bringing the yearly total to 26 compared to 19 in 2021; no new multiple-family dwelling permits were pulled; no new single-family dwelling-attached permits were pulled, bringing the yearly total at two compared to six last year; and commercial construction increased by $12 over the previous year, as well.