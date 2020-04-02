Arrest action NDN
A Stanton woman was arrested after more than an ounce of methamphetamine was found in her possession Wednesday night.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for speeding almost 20 mph over the limit late Wednesday night, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

A search of the vehicle and the driver, 35-year-old Laura Everett, found more than 1 ounce of methamphetamine, including 3.5 grams hidden in her bra, Unger said.

The search also found tools stolen from Pierce County.

Everett was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, speeding and no driver’s license, Unger said.

Everett was out on bond for a charge of possession of methemphetamine in Madison County, Unger said.

